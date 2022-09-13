President William Ruto changes social media bios after taking oath of office

President Dr William Ruto has changed the bios in his social media accounts, coming immediately after taking the oath of office.

The President, who was sworn in by the Chief Registrar of Judiciary Anne Amadi before the Chief Justice Martha Koome becomes the 5th President of the Republic of Kenya.

Initially, Dr Ruto’s bios read as President-elect of Kenya, but now reads President of the Republic of Kenya.

Earlier, after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Dr Ruto’s bios also changed from that of the Deputy President of Kenya to that of the President-elect.

He now becomes the President after the conclusion of the competitive 2022 presidential election, where defeated his closest competitor-the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Mr Raila Odinga.

Mr Odinga snubbed the inauguration at the Kasarani Stadium, saying that he was out of the country, and that he had other matters of importance to attend to.

The assumption of office now means that Uhuru Kenyatta is officially the former President of Kenya, as his reign of 10 years comes to an end.

Mr Kenyatta, who is also the chairperson of the Azimio had promised to ensure smooth transition of powers to his successor.

He had earlier expressed his displeasure to the ruling of the Supreme Court that upheld the win of Dr Ruto.

Also, the Azimio running mate Ms Martha Karua skipped the event as she opted to play golf.

The 65,000-capacity stadium was full by 5am, and the National Police Service asked the people to follow the proceedings from their homes.

The era of Dr Ruto and his deputy Rigadhi Gachagua now begins, as Kenyans who are facing economic challenges wait for the solution.