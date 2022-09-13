Kasarani is full, watch Ruto event from home, police urge Kenyans

The National Police Service (NPS) has urged Kenyans who are heading to Kasarani Stadium for President-elect William Ruto’s swearing-in ceremony to view event from home as the venue is already full to capacity.

In a statement Tuesday morning, NPS said that the stadium was already full by 5am, even as more people sought to get in for the historic event.

“To avoid logistical challenges, this is to request the public to make alternative arrangements to view the proceedings, especially from the comfort of their homes,” NPS said.

By 7am, the entire every available seat in the stadium was already occupied with the pavements are already jammed.