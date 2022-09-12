William Ruto swearing-in: What to expect at Kasarani today

Dr William Ruto shall be sworn in as the fifth President of Kenya within an hour of his arrival at Kasarani International Stadium today.

The constitution dictates that the President-elect takes the Oath of Office between 10am and 2pm, with tomorrow’s military and Judiciary schedule expected to run between 11.25am and 12.25pm during which multiple activities shall run concurrently.

The swearing-in and inauguration shall kick off with the entry of President Uhuru Kenyatta aboard the Commander in Chief ceremonial vehicle, after which he shall inspect a full parade mounted by the Kenya Defence Forces under Lt-Col Gilbert Kinanga’s command.

Thereafter the Judiciary shall lead the swearing-in process after which President Kenyatta shall hand over the instruments of power to Dr Ruto, who shall also receive the highest award in the country – Chief of the Order of the Golden Heart.

While this is happening, the Kenya Navy shall fire a 21-gun salute in honour of the new Head of State. His Standard shall then be hoisted as that of President Kenyatta is lowered. The car that Dr Ruto shall depart the stadium in shall then be fitted with the national flag to the right and his Standard to the left.

President Kenyatta shall then be handed his Standard by Chief of Defence Forces Robert Kibochi before joining the new President and his deputy for a brief photo session.

“As a hallmark of our democracy, I will tomorrow, before God and my fellow countrymen, hand over the instruments of power to our new President at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani,” President Kenyatta said yesterday after concluding a meeting at State House with Dr Ruto.

Full dress rehearsals for the event are now complete with the Assumption of Office Committee’s Interior PS Karanja Kibicho confirming that they have managed to wind up the preparations.

“We have had our last meeting today where we have looked through and ticked boxes to ensure everything is in order. We have gone through every detail and are satisfied that we are ready for tomorrow (today),” he said.

Invites for the event have been sent to about 2,500 dignitaries including Heads of States, 17 of whom had confirmed attendance by Saturday. These include all presidents from the East Africa region, a delegation from the United States, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Mozambique’s Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, Intergovernmental Authority on Development Executive Secretary Workneh Gebeyehu and the African Union Commission Chair Moussa Faki.

Gates to the 60,000 capacity stadium will open at 4am for the public ahead of the start of the official programme at 10.30am.

To ease the flow of traffic in and out of the stadium, the PS said plans are in place to manage traffic along Thika road.

The military has taken over security of the venue and shall be complemented by about 10,000 police officers who have been deployed to man some sections and the city at large.