William Ruto sworn in as Kenya's fifth president

Dr William Ruto has been sworn in as the fifth President of Kenya at Kasarani International Stadium .

Dr Ruto took the Oath of Office at 12:44pm The swearing-in process was lead by the Judiciary under Chief Justice Martha Koome and Judiciary registrar Anne Amadi.

Dr Ruto also received the highest award in the country – Chief of the Order of the Golden Heart.

His deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, was also sworn in shortly after him.

The swearing-in and inauguration kicked off with the entry of President Uhuru Kenyatta aboard the Commander in Chief ceremonial vehicle, after which inspected a full parade mounted by the Kenya Defence Forces under Lt-Col Gilbert Kinanga’s command.

The event was attended by tens of heads of states, and diplomats from across the world. They included Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, Tanzania president Samia Suluhu, Rwanda president Paul Kagame, Ethiopia prime minister Abiy Mohammed among others.