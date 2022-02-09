Devolution Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter. He has formally resigned ahead of the August election. He is eyeing the Kericho governor seat.

|

Politics

Prime

Charles Keter: The outsider in Uhuru Kenyatta’s Cabinet

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (3)

By  Samwel Owino

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Lately viewed as an outsider in the President Uhuru Kenyatta administration, the immediate former Devolution Cabinet Secretary, Mr Charles Keter -- a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto -- was a man living on borrowed time.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.