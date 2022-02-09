Charles Keter: The outsider in Uhuru Kenyatta’s Cabinet

Lately viewed as an outsider in the President Uhuru Kenyatta administration, the immediate former Devolution Cabinet Secretary, Mr Charles Keter -- a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto -- was a man living on borrowed time.

Mr Keter, who resigned yesterday to focus on his quest to be the next Kericho governor, was plucked from the Senate to head the powerful Energy ministry in December 2015. Political pundits believed that the DP played a role in inviting him to take up the position.

During his time at the helm, various scandals dogged the ministry, including the skewed power purchase agreements that forced the President to form a team to investigate the matter.

Many believed that he would be targeted for the sack in the Cabinet reshuffle last September. Mr Keter survived, however, he was moved to the Ministry of Devolution, leaving a docket where he controlled a staggering Sh73.8 billion, for one where he was overseeing a paltry Sh3.24 billion.

A staunch supporter of Dr Ruto, Mr Keter took to the ministry gracefully when many people expected him to resign.

Last month at a rally in Kericho, Mr Keter became the first Cabinet secretary to publicly back Dr Ruto’s presidential bid.

“For decades, I have covered a lot of political ground with the Deputy President and I am backing him to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in the General Election,” said Mr Keter.

“There have been claims that I do not support the DP or UDA (United Democratic Alliance). Those who have been selling the narrative should be ashamed from today henceforth,” Mr Keter told the meeting at Moi Gardens in Kericho town.

Increased power generation

While bowing out of government yesterday, Mr Keter gave his scorecard in the Energy ministry, pointing out that during his tenure, electricity access went up to more than 75 per cent, there was increased power generation (2912MW) and construction of transmission lines.

At the Devolution ministry, Mr Keter said he was leaving with his head held high, because he had laid the ground for review of laws to improve devolution, and support from donors.

“I want to thank my teams at both the Ministry of Energy for the great milestones, and here at the Ministry of Devolution for the good work and support they have extended to me,” Mr Keter said in his last media address as a CS at his office on the 10th floor of the Treasury Building.

While thanking the President for the opportunity he gave him to serve in the Cabinet, Mr Keter said the experience he had acquired while serving in the two ministries would come in handy if he is elected the next Kericho governor.

“My leadership skills at Cabinet level, my long political experience and vast knowledge of my people and home aptly places me in the best position to lead the transformation of Kericho County into a centre of devolved success,” Mr Keter said.

Mr Keter also described his relationship with President Kenyatta and his Cabinet colleagues as superb.

Tender resignation

“My relationship with the President is perfect, that is why I have been serving in the Cabinet. Had the relationship not been good, I would not be serving to date,” Mr Keter said.

"I wish to sincerely thank His Excellency the President for according me the opportunity to serve in his cabinet since 2015 when he nominated me to join his government,” he added.

Asked why he waited until the last minute to tender his resignation, Mr Keter said he was operating within the timeline of February 9, when all public officers harbouring political ambitions are expected to resign.

“The timeline provided for me and others to resign is tomorrow (today). I still had work to do. In fact, if there was no requirement for resignation, I would work up to the last day of elections,” Mr Keter said.

In a notice issued by Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua last week, President Kenyatta directed officials with political ambitions to vacate their offices before February 8, a day before the deadline set by law.

Mr Keter will now throw himself fully into the campaigns, defending the Deputy President and making political statements. Going for the UDA ticket, he will battle it out with Deputy Governor Lily Ngok, university lecturers Erick Mutai and James Sang, as well as businessman Fred Kirui.

