Robert Monda

Robert Monda: How ‘David’ who slew ‘Goliath’ Simeon Nyachae in 2007 lost Kisii deputy governor job

Kisii Deputy Governor Robert Monda arrives at Senate on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 for his impeachment hearing.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In 2007, Dr Monda surprised many by trouncing then-Gusii political supremo Simeon Nyachae.
  • Dr Monda faced charges of gross violation of the Constitution, abuse of office and gross misconduct.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Cement lessons from Cuba and Switzerland

    Construction worker

  2. PREMIUM Police in North Eastern take new path in terror war

    Kenya Defence Forces soldiers

  3. PREMIUM The responsibility of being Rwanda’s CEO

    Paul Kagame

  4. PREMIUM Ruto, Raila Bill seeks to avoid another 'Maraga moment'

    David Maraga