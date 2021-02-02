Simeon Nyachae
Simeon Nyachae

The life and times of political heavyweight Simeon Nyachae

By  Ruth Mbula  &  Nyambega Gisesa

  • For many years, Nyachae was regarded as the indisputable spokesman for the Gusii community’s political and governance affairs.
  • Nyachae was one of the most powerful figures during the administration of Presidents Jomo Kenyatta and Daniel arap Moi.

Former powerful Cabinet Minister Simeon Nyachae, an untiring go-getter who served in the Kenyatta, Moi and Kibaki governments, died yesterday after battling illness for years.

