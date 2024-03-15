How the Senators voted to remove Kisii deputy governor Monda from office

The names of four senators who did not vote in the impeachment trial of Kisii Deputy Governor Robert Monda can now be revealed.

Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo, Tana River's Danson Mungatana, his Garissa counterpart Abdul Haji and Siaya's Oburu Oginga did not take part in the vote.

When the vote was taken to uphold all four charges against Dr Monda, only 43 of the 47 senators eligible to vote took part.

Looking further into the voting process, three senators voted against the charge of gross violation of the Constitution.

The three are Senate Majority Leader and Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot, Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei and his Bomet counterpart Hillary Sigei.

The same three senators again voted against upholding the second charge of abuse of office.

The first two charges were supported by 39 senators.

On the third charge of gross misconduct, the number increased to seven. Here, 35 senators voted to uphold the charge.

They were joined by Abass Mohamed of Wajir, Steve Lelegwe of Samburu, Mohamed Chute of Marsabit and Wahome Wamatinga of Nyeri.

By the fourth and final charge of crimes under domestic law, the number had risen to 10 senators. Some 32 senators voted in favour.

The three newcomers were Karungo Thang'wa of Kiambu, Mohamed Faki of Mombasa and William Cheptumo of Baringo.