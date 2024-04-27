Kenyan Marathoner Lucy Wangui Kabuu

Lucy Kabuu: Star athlete, broken marriage and fight over matrimonial property

Kenyan Marathoner Lucy Wangui Kabuu in a Nakuru court on Wednesday during the hearing of a case in which she is battling over matrimonial property with her ex-husband Jeremia maina Wamungu. 
 

Photo credit: Joseph Openda | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Openda

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Marathoner Kabuu’s ex-husband is seeking a court order for 50 per cent share of the properties.
  • The properties in question are parcels of land in Nakuru, Nyandarua, Laikipia and Nairobi and motor vehicles.
  • The athlete says their home used to be attacked by robbers and anytime they would come, Mr Maina would climb the ceiling arguing that the robbers might kill him.

