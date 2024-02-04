The homestead of former senior civil servant Naftali Onderi Ontweka in Kamulu

Machakos woman's battle to bury husband away from his Kisii ancestral home

The homestead of former senior civil servant Naftali Onderi Ontweka in Kamulu, Machakos County on Friday. The Court of Appeal, in its verdict on January 25, allowed his wife, Zipporah Masese Onderi, to be given the body for burial in Machakos.
 

Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation Media Group

By  Elvis Ondieki

What you need to know:

  • The outcome of the case in the three courts has been what one would call a 2-1 win for Zipporah. Two courts — the Court of Appeal and the High Court — have chosen Kamulu because that is where the widow and her four children prefer.
  • The magistrate’s court in Nairobi — the first court to hear the case before it went up the appeal channel — had directed that the body be buried in Kisii.

