I was a nanny due to lack of fees, now I’m a county administrator

Forty-five years ago, Teresia Wanjiku found herself in the jaws of adversity.

Born into a world of scarcity, her dreams seemed to wither away when her beloved mother departed in January 1979.

As the fifth among seven children, she shouldered the weight of responsibility from a tender age.

Moreover, her mother left behind a new-born boy, merely eight days old, further deepening the sense of uncertainty in their lives.

Yet, amidst the darkness, a beacon of hope emerged in the form of their resilient 80-year-old grandmother, who embraced the challenge of caring for this large family with unwavering determination.

“I grew up in Wamagana Village, Nyeri County, the fifth of seven siblings. After my mother passed away, my father, Joseph Macharia, struggled with alcoholism while working in Nyeri town. His battle cast a shadow over our family, but it is a part of my story, one that shaped who I am today,” Teresia told the Saturday magazine.

In her tender years, her mother’s absence eluded her understanding.

“Our grandmother would reassure us, saying mum would return one day. We clung to that hope until reality dawned on us — that the departed never return to us in this life,” she said.

For them, poverty was woven into the fabric of their existence.

They shared a cramped space with bleating sheep, their clothes perpetually tinged with the scent of smoke.

“My dad was the breadwinner. Every time his paycheck arrived, it seemed to evaporate into the haze of a nearby bar, leaving us with empty stomachs,” she recalled.

Her grandmother sold sukuma wiki at the nearby centre, striving to ensure they were well-fed.

Studying in her grandmother’s house posed challenges: smoke filled the air, sheep roamed freely, and elderly folks shared endless stories.

Due to poverty, all her siblings dropped out of school in the lower grades and turned to odd jobs.

“Only one elder brother managed to sit the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination, but he never had the chance to join high school,” she said.

However, Teresia placed her trust in God, believing He had a plan for her life as stated in the Bible. She resolved that regardless of the circumstances, she would pursue her studies.

In1988, she sat her KCPE exams. Her father asked her to repeat so he could save enough money to send her to high school.

She did that and, in 1989, she retook her KCPE and scored 432 marks out of the possible 700.

That same year, her father was forced into early retirement. This killed her dream of joining high school.

Her grandmother had to look for a plan B for her future —which was to work as a nanny.

“On April 19, 1990, I arrived in Nairobi city (to work as a nanny). The lady of the house started giving me orders. I was instructed to remain in the kitchen, not to sit in the living room, ensure the house was kept sparkling clean, and clean the car every day at 5am.”

She was just 15 years old at that time. This instilled fear within her. In addition to dealing with her daily routines and the demanding boss. During her periods, she bathed multiple times to stay clean as she dreaded discussing the need she had with her boss.

Months later, Teresia made the decision to return home.

After spending some time at home, one of her distant cousins persuaded her to return to Nairobi to continue her work as a house help.

“I agreed, and she arranged for me to work for her sister-in-law, a single mother with a seven-year-old daughter. She welcomed me warmly, treating me like her own child and supporting my success. I worked for her while also taking a typing course at Bahati PCEA Church, my church. Renewing my relationship with Jesus, I found joy in her household,” said Teresia.

She later resigned following an incident with a relative of her second employer.

She went to live with a relative in Jericho, Nairobi.

There, she continued her typing course and later landed a job as a tea girl.

In December 1995, Teresia took a significant step towards independence by renting a mabati house in Pipeline for Sh700 a month.

She later got a permanent job in October 1998, as an office messenger with the City Council of Nairobi . She was required to work in schools run by the council.

“In August 1999, after reporting for duty at Embakasi Village Primary School, I received my first salary. Overjoyed, I went home and shared my blessings with my father and my 99-year-old grandmother, who still had a sharp memory and clear eyesight. Sadly, the following month, my grandmother passed away.”

In 1999, Teresia accepted a marriage proposal from a devoted brother in her church. They got married in November 2000.

A year later, she transitioned to Mukuru Kwa Njenga Primary School.

Supported by her husband, she sought further education. She would later enrol at the Church Army Private School, where, in 2010, she sat her Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination.

In April 2011, she enrolled at Shilida Teachers Training College for a Certificate course in early childhood development education.

“During this time, I was transferred to Mihango Primary School, while pursuing my ECDE course, ”she said.

In April 2012, Teresia switched gears, opting to pursue a bridging course at the Kenya Institute of Management.

From passing her Management Certificate Course with a Credit grade to completing a diploma in Business Management, she showed unwavering dedication.

Graduating in 2015, she silenced her doubters, supported by her father and her husband.

Moving to Nairobi County’s Innovative and Digital Economy Department in 2018, she continued to excel, culminating in her appointment as an administrative officer in 2022. She lost her father later that year.

In 2023, she moved to the county’s Mobility and Work sector.

Beyond her career, Teresia is a songwriter, releasing albums and inspiring others with her music and testimony.