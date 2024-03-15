Monda impeachment: Simba Arati has last laugh in clash with Osoro, Machogu

The impeachment of Kisii County Deputy Governor, Dr Robert Monda, brings to a head the intrigues that have characterised the county's political leadership.



Since Governor Simba Arati took over from James Ongwae, two rival political factions have emerged in Kisii, one led by South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro and the other by Mr Arati.



In Mr Osoro's camp are Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu, Senator Richard Onyonka, Woman Representative Dorice Aburi, Kitutu Chache North MP Japheth Nyakundi and the now disgraced Dr Monda.



Dr Monda's impeachment has left the chest-thumping Osoro group reeling in embarrassment as they vowed to fight tooth and nail to save the DG whose fortunes were fast sinking.



Dr Monda's troubles began soon after Mr Osoro led a team of anti-Arati politicians to the DG's home in Keumbu a few months ago.

House of cards

After the meeting, Dr Monda's political fortunes began to fall like a house of cards.



Since then, Mr Osoro and his team have been travelling around the county vowing to save Dr Monda while demonising Mr Arati.



Osoro vowed to save Dr Monda from impeachment, saying the elderly leader would only be ousted in the Senate if there were not enough men in Kisii.



"I swear before God, Monda is not going anywhere, you will bring him to Nairobi with the little money you have been given... we know how to deal with it... he is not going anywhere," said Mr Osoro.



At Keumbu market, where they recently addressed a rally, he said: "We are looking at ways to ensure that the impeachment Motion against Dr Monda fails in the Senate. The reasons given against him are not valid. Allegations of bribery are better dealt with by the police and the EACC.



Mr Osoro's big blow came in the Senate on Wednesday when Speaker Amason Kingi ordered the National Assembly's Majority Chief Whip, Osoro, to stop being part of Dr Monda's legal team.



It is interesting to note how statements by Kenya Kwanza senators led by Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei and Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale played a major role in furthering Mr Osoro's woes.



"It does not promote the objectives, values and principles of the Constitution, nor does it contribute to good governance, for the legislature to place itself in a position where one part of the legislature acts as judge in matters relating to integrity in public affairs and members of the other part of the same legislature act as advocates for state officials involved in the matter," ruled Mr Kingi.

Heft with egg on their faces

Now Mr Osoro and his team have been left with egg on their faces as questions arise as to why Kenya Kwanza allowed Dr Monda to be impeached.

"These leaders went to see President William Ruto at his home in Kilgoris, Narok County, just days before Monda was charged. The president reportedly refused to intervene, saying everyone should carry their own cross. This explains why the senators did not vote along party lines," a source told Kenya Kwanza.

Now it remains unclear how Mr Osoro and his team will navigate the already hostile political terrain in Kisii, caused by their failure to rally support for Dr Monda.

The biggest embarrassment for the DG, who has always branded himself as a church elder, was the allegation by one of his villagemates that Dr Monda had extorted nearly Sh1 million as a bribe to employ him at the Gusii Water and Sanitation Company, which falls under Kisii County.

Despite taking the money, Dr Monda failed to secure the young man's employment and that's where things began to spiral.

Mr Arati took Kisii by storm, raising the hopes of thousands who had grown tired of the corruption-ridden Ongwae regime.