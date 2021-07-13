Kiambaa mini-poll big test for Governor James Nyoro

Kiambaa by-election James Nyoro

Police seal off the entrance to Karuri Primary School in Kiambaa Constituency where UDA supporters had planned to hold a tournament as part of their campaigns to popularise their candidate ahead of the July 15 by-election.

Photo credit: Simon Ciuri | Nation Media Group

By  Simon Ciuri

Nation Media Group

Kiambu Governor James Nyoro was vilified following Jubilee’s defeat in the Juja Constituency mini-poll and his influence in the county’s politics will be tested again tomorrow (Thursday) in the Kiambaa parliamentary by-election.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. We're ready for Kiambaa poll, says IEBC

  2. Family agonises over missing son seized by ATPU officers in Lamu

  3. Nakuru seeks to elevate Molo and Gilgil towns to municipalities

  4. Aisha Jumwa murder trial postponed again

  5. PRIME Homa Bay ICU down over staff shortage

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.