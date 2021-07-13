Kiambaa mini-poll big test for Governor James Nyoro

Kiambu Governor James Nyoro was vilified following Jubilee’s defeat in the Juja Constituency mini-poll and his influence in the county’s politics will be tested again tomorrow (Thursday) in the Kiambaa parliamentary by-election.

Although a crowded field of eight candidates, the race for the seat left vacant following the death of Paul Koinange early this year, has narrowed to a fierce contest between the Jubilee Party and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) that is linked to Deputy President William Ruto.

Tuesday, the rival campaign teams traded accusations of vote rigging, without providing evidence, raising tensions around an election that is viewed as the first direct conflict between President Kenyatta, who met the Jubilee candidates in State House last week, and his rebel deputy.

Besides the Kiambaa parliamentary vote, the two parties are also battling in the Muguga Ward by-election in the constituency on the same day.

Litmus test

The outcome of the two by-elections is a litmus test, not only for Jubilee, which is keen to fight off the perception the President’s turf has rebelled, but for Mr Nyoro, who is keen to make up for the Juja debacle that saw the Jubilee candidate lose by a wide margin.

The governor, as well as Kiambu Woman Rep Gathoni Wauchomba, who has since defected to the DP’s camp, were among those leading the Jubilee campaigns for the Juja seat, which was won by the Dr Ruto-backed People’s Empowerment Party (PEP).

PEP, associated with Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, was pushed to withdraw its candidate for the Kiambaa seat by UDA, which is fighting to bag its first parliamentary seat.

Another defeat in Kiambaa would be a political blow to Mr Nyoro, who took over leadership of the county following the impeachment of Mr Ferdinand Waititu. Victory would help raise his political profile, advancing his cause to defend his seat next year.

Political fortunes

Tuesday, Mr Nyoro maintained the Jubilee party candidate Kariri Njama would win. But he fought off suggestions the outcome of the contest has a bearing on his political fortunes, saying the election should not be personalised, given the ruling party has been campaigning as a team.

“I have not been campaigning alone as you may have noticed, we have been campaigning as a team, so personalising the whole thing to mean a win or loss for this or other person is neither here nor there,” Mr Nyoro told the Daily Nation.

The governor said it was unfair that he was openly condemned for the loss in Juja, where Jubilee’s Susan Wanjiku lost to Mr George Koimburi of PEP.

He has always maintained that President Kenyatta will have a say on who becomes the next governor of Kiambu.

But ahead of tomorrow’s by-elections, political realignments in Kiambu are taking shape, with majority of the politicians who helped Mr Nyoro ascend to power by putting up a spirited fight to oust Mr Waititu, joining Dr Ruto’s camp.

Apart from Ms Wamuchomba, Mr Isaac Mwaura, who recently lost his seat as a nominated senator after Jubilee disciplined him for association with UDA, and Githunguri MP Gabriel Kago, are among those who have switched political loyalties in favour of the DP.

Even Thika Town MP Patrick “jungle” Wainaina, who in 2017 claimed he had been rigged out in Jubilee party nominations, has also joined the DP’s camp.

Tuesday, Mr Wainaina, who was elected MP as an Independent, said he is gearing up to be the next governor of Kiambu.

Others said to be seeking to unseat Mr Nyoro are former governor William Kabogo and Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi.