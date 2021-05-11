Jubilee’s nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura loses seat

Isaac Mwaura

Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura has lost his seat in the Senate.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (5)

By  Ibrahim Oruko

Nation Media Group

Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura has lost his seat in the Senate, four days after the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal (PPDT) upheld his ejection from the ruling Jubilee Party.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Court revokes nomination of Dorothy Jemator to IEBC panel

  2. Covid-19: Kenya records 334 new cases, 18 deaths

  3. DRC President brushes off criticism over generals

  4. Ugandan court bans exams on Muslim holidays

  5. Uhuru, UK PM Johnson in virtual meeting

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.