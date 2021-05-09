Jubilee to meet on fate of five senators

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party will meet today to decide on whether to challenge the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) verdict that stopped the party from expelling five nominated senators over disloyalty.

