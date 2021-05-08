Handshake
File | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

For Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga, it is either their way or the highway

By  Justus Wanga

Nation Media Group

No one could have predicted with certainty that the sheer act of a handshake between two political rivals more than three years ago would re-draw the country’s political architecture. And like the former US president George Bush announced at the start of the military campaign against terrorism in 2001 following coordinated bombings in the US by Al-Qaeda: Either you are with us, or you are with the terrorists.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. ODM, Jubilee lock horns over Bonchari campaigns

  2. Immigration officer Phillip Sitienei shot dead

  3. Covid in Kenya: Over 916,000 vaccinated so far

  4. 7 policemen shot dead in Nigeria

  5. British royal offers to sell access to Putin: report

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.