William Ruto’s ally Kimani Ngunjiri votes for BBI Bill

Of all Deputy President William Ruto’s allies who voted for the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill 2020, Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri’s change of tune has left many with tongues wagging.

A day before the voting in Parliament Mr Ngunjiri asked Kenyans and his constituents on his Facebook page whether to vote for or against the BBI Bill.

His support for the BBI Bill has left many political pundits guessing his next move as he is known to be DP Ruto's strongest ally in Nakuru County.

Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri hits at Uhuru over his purge from Lands Committee

He was one of the MPs who campaigned to ensure United Democratic Alliance candidate Athony Nzuki won the London Ward by-election.

The vocal MP has been a harsh critic of President Uhuru Kenyatta and their differences have played out in the public with many residents accusing the legislator of disrespecting the Head of State.

Recently, he said that he would not support Senator Susan Kihika for the Nakuru County gubernatorial seat in 2022 in what was seen as a major fallout of the two key allies of DP Ruto in Nakuru.

"I want to be honest. I have been supporting Susan Kihika but I have decided to withdraw my support to her because it is only a fool who cannot change," said Mr Ngunjiri.

Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri claims Uhuru is out to clip DP Ruto's presidential bid

He added: "I saw the direction she is taking and I thought it would be messy if she is elected as the governor of Nakuru. I don't want to be associated with her. Count me out of her support team. History reveals a lot when she was Speaker of Nakuru County Assembly. She does not work with elected Members of Parliament or MCAs."

Although he is yet to go public on his support for the next governor of Nakuru in 2022, Mr Ngunjiri might be warming up to support Governor Lee Kinyanjui.