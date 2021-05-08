Raila Odinga faces new rebellion over BBI seats

Concerns over certain provisions of the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and re-alignments for 2022 elections has given room for rebellion to spring in ODM, putting party leader Raila Odinga at odds with some of his closest lieutenants.

Having managed to keep his troops together during the difficult days when Jubilee was poaching across the country ahead of the 2017 elections, Mr Odinga is now being confronted by opposition from his inner circle.

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, who is also the deputy party leader, has called for a relook of the proposals on the creation of 70 new constituencies in the BBI Bill, echoing Siaya Senator James Orengo and Rarida MP Otiende Amollo.

Consequently, the three are on the cross-hairs of Mr Odinga’s ardent followers, ODM chairman John Mbadi and Minority Whip in the National Assembly Junet Mohamed.

In Migori, Governor Okoth Obado has not only been popularising the PDP party but has dared ODM by having MCAs allied to him kick out a section of county assembly leadership still loyal to ODM. At the Coast, Governor Amason Kingi has been openly campaigning for a coast-based political party, including even telling off Mr Odinga to his face when the latter toured the region back in March.

I can never be intimidated in my life, I have seen powerful people, presidents come and go: Orengo

On the other hand, Mr Odinga’s inner circle believe that Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho is on his way out and applied to be a presidential contender on ODM to find reason to bolt out if he is not picked.

M Odinga and ODM have pushed for the BBI bill to be passed as it is. Within the party however, voices of opposition have emerged and taking on the former prime Minister directly.

In a video recorded at his home in Kakamega, Mr Oparanya warned that the issue of the 70 new constituencies will divide the country and predicted that the Bill could be rejected in a referendum.

“The way I look at it, this is an issue that is going to bring problems especially to us who have been at the forefront supporting the BBI. It is going to be very difficult for wananchi to pass BBI if this issue of constituencies is not revisited,” he said.

In the Senate, Mr Orengo who has raised concerns over the creation and distribution of new constituencies was adamant that he would not back down from his position.

“I can never be intimidated in my political life because I have seen many people come and go. I have seen many powerful people come and go. I have seen presidents come here and go. I have seen people, who on their word, you would leave this place and you would be locked in the same day,” he said, adding that he will not bow to pressure and urged fellow senators to stand firm on their principles.

On the other hand, Mr Amollo was kicked out of the powerful Justice and Legal Affairs Committee of the National Assembly because of his position, which aligns with Orengo’s on the BBI.

Disloyalty

Both Mr Orengo and Mr Amollo however have indicated that their position has been misinterpreted by some people close to Mr Odinga. Associates of the two say that they are not opposed to the BBI but are only raising concerns with some provisions of the bill.

In the meantime, Mr Mbadi and Mr Mohamed have positioned themselves as the fiercest defenders of Mr Odinga and the ODM party, taking on whoever they perceive to be disloyal or showing tendencies of disloyalty.

In January Mr Mohamed engaged Mr Joho in a Twitter spat over ODM politics after the latter declared that he would be going for the presidency in 2022 and asking the former Prime Minister to support him just as he has supported him for long.

“Gov (governor) they say when a hyena wants to eat it’s children it first accuses them of smelling like goats… weka kadi zote juu ya meza (put all your cards on the table),” Mr Mohamed said, firming up a belief in Mr Odinga’s camp that Mr Joho already has one foot outside ODM.