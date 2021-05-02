More cracks emerge in Raila party over BBI Bill    

James Orengo

ODM National Treasurer Mr Timothy Bosire and Siaya Senator James Orengo.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Justus Ochieng'

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party continues to face turbulence over the position taken by some party bigwigs who want amendments on certain clauses in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill before it’s approved by Parliament.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. South Sudan offers bounty on gangs attacking Kenyan, Ugandan drivers

  2. JSC picks William Ouko as Supreme Court judge

  3. Diplomats seek to promote Portuguese language in Africa

  4. Uhuru, Raila final appeal to MPs on BBI Bill

  5. Nigerian presidency raises alarm over plot to overthrow Buhari

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.