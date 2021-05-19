George Koimburi wins Juja by-election by a landslide

George Koimbori juja

Juja Parliamentary by-election candidate George Koimbori. He was running on the People's Empowerment Party ticket. 

Photo credit: Evans Habil |Nation Media Group

By  Simon Ciuri

Nation Media Group

George Koimburi of the People's Empowerment Party, an outfit linked to Gatundu South legislator Moses Kuria and Deputy President William Ruto, has won the Juja Parliamentary seat with 12,159 votes.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Chesamisi defies wave of unrest to shine in KCSE

  2. Squatters on ex-PS Kipkulei land risk arrest

  3. Boda boda rider electrocuted in Bungoma 

  4. City Hall to use Sh1.2bn for kiosks, markets upgrade

  5. George Koimburi wins Juja by-election

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.