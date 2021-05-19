George Koimburi wins Juja by-election by a landslide

George Koimburi of the People's Empowerment Party, an outfit linked to Gatundu South legislator Moses Kuria and Deputy President William Ruto, has won the Juja Parliamentary seat with 12,159 votes.

He floored Jubilee candidate Susan Njeri, who came in second with 5,764 votes, as well as nine other candidates in the race. Ms Njeri is the widow of late Juja MP Francis Munyua Waititu who died in February after battling cancer.

At 6.10pm, the returning officer conferred Mr Koimburi with an election certificate after declaring him the winner, amid cheers and ululation from his supporters.

George Koimburi wins Juja by-election

Mr Koimburi's victory follows an election day marked by poor turnout, bribery claims and an evening of chaos that led to suspension of vote tallying.

Voter turnout stood at 18.91 per cent of total registered voters. Juja has 115,632 registered voters according to the IEBC registry.

21,862 ballots were cast yesterday across Juja's 184 polling stations.

Juja Parliamentary by-election candidate George Koimbori (left) celebrates win with his sister Jane Momenta at Mangu School on May 19, 2021. Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

Stormed out

Earlier in the day, Ms Njeri stormed out of the tallying centre after claiming that she had been rigged out. She demanded that IEBC stop the counting process and start afresh.

She also alleged that her votes had been interfered with at several polling stations.

Chaos

On Tuesday night, chaos erupted at the Mangu tallying centre after goons stormed the venue. They claimed that Ms Njeri was being rigged out, as they attempted to cart away some ballot boxes.

IEBC issued a statement later that night accusing Kiambu County Governor James Nyoro of hooliganism that made it impossible for counting to proceed.

IEBC accuses Governor Nyoro of hooliganism as chaos disrupts Juja tallying

Counting then resumed on Wednesday morning, with IEBC boss Wafula Chebukati present at the tallying centre. He assured voters and candidates of a transparent counting process.

He cautioned interested parties against declaring victory, warning that this was against the law since IEBC is the only agency allowed to announce the winner.

"I saw a tweet of someone saying 'we have won'. Let us do things according to the law," he warned.

We thank GOD for Hustler nation VICTORY in Juja & Rurie and the AWESOME show in bonchari. A big CONGRATULATIONS to all our hustler TEAMS for a sterling PERFORMANCE against all odds. HONGERA our competitors, let's keep it ISSUE BASED and PULL together. Sasa tupange uchumi na Big4. — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) May 18, 2021

When I said BBi is unpopular, I meant the ground ,not political elites..



Hustler wins two seats in Mt Kenya-Juja and Rurii. — Irungu Kang'ata (@HonKangata) May 18, 2021

KUDOS 'Party Leader' @UDAKenya Deputy President @WilliamsRuto on big victories of preferred candidates - MCA Rúrií, Nyandarua & MP Juja, Kiambu. Strong show Bonchari! A reflection of influence plus the unstoppable popularity of #RejectBBI MOVEMENT #BBIJudgement @Kenyajudiciary 👍 — Kabando Wa Kabando (@Wakabando) May 18, 2021