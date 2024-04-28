Rachel Ruto

Prayer and power: Inside Rachel Ruto’s potent mix and her faith diplomacy path

First Lady Rachel Ruto during American-Canadian Televangelist Benny Hinn crusade in Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi on February 24, 2024.

Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation Media Group

By  Daniel Ogetta

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The role of the Office of the First Lady is not in the Constitution but is influential in State affairs.
  • In recent weeks, Mrs Ruto’s comments have left no doubt that faith is at the core of the nation’s wellbeing.
  • During a thanksgiving service at KICC, the First Lady said Uganda was fertile and green and rainy because of prayers.

