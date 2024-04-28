Prayer and power: Inside Rachel Ruto’s potent mix and her faith diplomacy path

For a political formation that endeared itself to the people ahead of the August 2022 election by invoking God's name, First Lady Rachel Ruto has continued with the charm offensive after Kenya Kwanza ascended to power.

Known for her women empowerment initiatives, particularly the Joyful Women Organisation (JoyWo) and Mama Doing Good, and as an avid cyclist, Mrs Ruto’s religious activities and remarks appear to be growing in prominence.

In recent weeks, her comments have left no doubt that faith is at the core of government policy and the nation’s well-being—from the economy to the weather and quality of soil. She does not shy away from this gospel even in international events.

During the 27th Ordinary General Assembly of the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development, she emphasised the importance of incorporating church leaders in positively impacting communities through faith diplomacy.

While the First Lady’s supporters say she is a “prayer warrior” who is good for the country’s spiritual and moral well-being, critics question the propensity to turn to faith as a solution to all problems.

Mrs Ruto has always invoked God's name and prayers in several circumstances that have attracted criticism and reverence in equal proportion.

First Lady Rachel Ruto (left) greets Second Lady Pastor Dorcas Rigathi (second right) after closing the First Lady’s Pavilion held during the opening ceremony of the Africa Climate Summit at the Kenyatta International Conference Center (KICC) on September 4, 2023. With them is Kirinyaga County Governor Anne Waiguru (right) and Second Lady of the Republic of Ghana Samira Bawumia.

Her immediate predecessor, Mrs Margaret Kenyatta, was known for the Beyond Zero campaign that addressed maternal healthcare. Lucy Kibaki cut the figure of a tough and protective first lady who would go to any lengths to protect the image of her family. But she is also remembered as a powerful and unapologetic matriarch who championed and defended the less privileged in society, especially women and children. While Lena Moi remained unseen in her official capacity as the First Lady, she played a prominent role in helping women groups when her then husband was vice president.

Founding First Lady Mama Ngina was largely known for her philanthropic activities. Apart from President Moi’s ex-wife, religion did not play a prominent role in the lives of the other First Ladies beyond attending church services.

Every first lady chooses her style. But "if you want to look at it from the time of Mrs Kibaki or Margaret or presently Mrs Ruto, any projects that they may undertake are purely for persuasive political value," said political analyst and governance expert Javas Bigambo.

Last week, during a thanksgiving service at KICC, the First Lady said Uganda was fertile and green and rainy because of prayers.

"In Kenya we see our president talk about fertilisers for our farmers. In Uganda, they don't use fertilisers. Their land is very fertile and there is enough rain. I came to discover one thing; it is the East African Revival that swept Uganda and some parts of East Africa," Mrs Ruto said, stirring debate on social media.

The office of the First Lady is not constitutionally recognised, but influential. The pronouncements from the holder of the position, therefore, must not be construed or perceived as the position of the government, some experts say.

“It (the office) only exists as an appendage of the Office of the President,” says Mr Bigambo.

If her influence was ever felt, it was at the beginning of President William Ruto's term when men of the cloth were a common figure in the corridors of State House. Once, she revealed that she ever prayed for contaminated waters while still residing at the then Deputy President's residence in Karen until it was purified. The 2022 campaigns were also curated in a manner that it accommodated religious nourishment with Mrs Ruto playing a prominent role.

Her critics believe the religious activities should, however, not be ignored.

“It is dangerous to mix faith with administration of state because faith cannot be evaluated, it cannot be measured, it is not scientific,” says Gitile Naitula a professor of management and governance, adding “that is why the constitution was very clear about separation of church and state.”

Religion, according to the don, was used to justify slavery, colonisation, and extermination. Religion, he says, is matters of faith and therefore unverifiable.

“The framers of the constitution understood the damage that could be done to the state by mixing what the state is supposed to do with religion. Any religion when you mix with the administration, you’re destroying the state. … You cannot measure the output of any religious belief,” he says. Previous holders of the office have always chosen different and divergent paths, typically taking up things that are dear to their hearts to touch the lives of the public.

“It demonstrates that a first lady will only take things that she cherishes or projects that are dear to her or those that she has been doing over the time for purposes of political value for the husband,” says Mr Bigambo.

Faith diplomacy, the path that Mrs Ruto has chosen to chart, is an area she is so passionate about, saidReverend Edward Ngaira in a previous media interview.