Motorcycles to cost more on 10 percent excise tax

Motorcycles belonging to boda boda operators parked outside Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi in July 2022.

Photo credit: File| Nation
john-mutua-img

By  John Mutua

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Official data shows that new motorcycle registrations dipped by 52.6 percent to 62,338 last year from 113,513 registrations made in 2022.
  • Last year’s registration numbers for the units was the lowest since 2008 with industry experts attributing this to rising prices.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Tough Term Two as ministry gives fresh safety directives to school heads

  2. PREMIUM Airtime, mobile money transfer charges to rise in proposed new taxes

    Safaricom

  3. PREMIUM Vodka, whisky prices to go up on higher levies

  4. PREMIUM Tax exempt pension savings to rise to Sh30,000 per month

    Pension savings