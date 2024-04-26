River Nanyuki

Blame the raging floods on the gods, the State has nothing to do but pray about it

Motorists and pedestrians were stranded for nearly an hour after River Nanyuki burst its banks and rendered the bridge connecting Nanyuki and Timau impassable. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Gabriel Oguda

Writer of topical issues

What you need to know:

  • Flood victims should wait for Benny Hinn to pray for them to walk on water.
  • On behalf of the God-chosen government, we wish to clarify that never in our 2022 election campaigns did we ever promise to buy land for the resettlement of flood victims.
  • The hustler government has conducted an initial assessment of the flood situation and our spiritual experts have arrived at the conclusion that this is the work of the devil.

