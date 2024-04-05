William Ruto

Mr President, do not interrupt God’s punishment for the arrogant leaders

President William Ruto assents to the Supplementary Appropriation (No.3) at State House, Nairobi in November 2023. 

Photo credit: PCS

By  Gabriel Oguda

Writer of topical issues

What you need to know:

  • Without you, Mr President, we wouldn’t have known that the Kingdom of God is here with us on Earth.
  • We will not bore you with words that may cause you to think that your government is in problems and you need to get back to work.
  • We thank you for not listening to the doctors who claim they want to go back to work yet you already invited Benny Hinn who prayed for all Kenyans to be healed.

