Mr President, do not interrupt God’s punishment for the arrogant leaders

Dear Mr President.

We have seen officials of the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) calling you to break your silence on the doctors’ strike and solve the impasse before suffering patients begin camping at the gates of State House to greet you good morning.

On behalf of all hustlers who voted for you to restore Kenya back to the body of Christ, we wish to write to you today, knowing that not only have you been busy organizing the UDA grassroots elections but you’ve also been spending quality time with your cows at your numerous ranches around the country.

We understand your love for farm animals goes way back to when you used to sell chicken by the roadside to make ends meet, those days children of dynasty used to make fun of your poverty.

We will, therefore, not bore you with words that may cause you to think that your government is in problems and you need to get back to work.

Mr President, since you left your State House Chief of Staff to mediate between the doctors’ union and the Ministry of Health, we’re pleased to inform you that things have been going exceedingly well, and true to your promise of the new Universal Health Care (UHC), all hospitals are now decongested as no patient has been reported coming in for three weeks now.

We thank you for not listening to the doctors who claim they want to go back to work yet you already invited Benny Hinn who prayed for all Kenyans to be healed.

Mr President, the Bible says in the Book of Isaiah 13:11, that “I, the Lord, will punish the world for its evil and the wicked for their sin. I will crush the arrogance of the proud and humble the pride of the mighty.”

The hustler government was elected to fulfil God’s prophesy on Earth so that those who do not believe in God could see bad things with their own two eyes. Mr President. We beseech you not to intervene on this doctors’ strike because we want to see if God really meant business when He said in that verse up there that He will crush the arrogant and the humble the pride of the mighty.

Since you brought down the heavy Bible singlehandedly at the Kasarani stadium during your inauguration day, Kenyans have been wondering why God abandoned us at our most hour of need yet His Son promised to leave us with the Holy Spirit when he ascended to heaven.

Mr President, in less than two years we have been slapped with the edible oil and fake fertilisers scandals in between a national doctors’ strike, which we have been told they cannot be paid because all the monies have gone to buying umbrellas at State House costing Sh3 million and a smart watch that can pay bursaries for all poor school going children so that they don’t line up at your rural gate begging for relief food. Mr President, we know God has been watching how the ministers for Health, Agriculture, Transport, Internal Security and Trade have been handling the crisis in their dockets with pride and arrogance.

Mr President. When you were campaigning in 2022 you told us that you were the person we have been waiting for since Kenya gained her independence, and having seen the things the Lord has done to us since you took power, we can only say you truly are the messenger of the Lord that was sent to warn us to be careful with whom we shall choose to lead this God fearing country.

In under two years of your prophesy, you have succeeded in opening the eyes of Kenyans to begin questioning the integrity of their religious leaders. Since you assumed office, you’ve enabled us to see men of the cloth, whom we grew up holding in reverence, turning themselves into a praise and worship choir as they visit State House at ungodly hours.

Without you, Mr President, we wouldn’t have known that the Kingdom of God is here with us on Earth, and not anywhere else as our religious leaders would want us to believe, because how would you explain the sudden mad rush by high-ranking officials in your government in their primitive acquisition of wealth?

For a long time, these religious leaders have been reminding us of what the Bible says in the Book of Mathew 6:19-21, that “Do not invest for yourselves treasures on Earth, where moth and rust destroy and where thieves break in and steal, but instead store for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth or rust destroys and where thieves do not break in and steal. For where your treasure is, there in lies your heart too.”

We want to thank you profusely for giving us a cabinet that not only prioritises showing Kenyans that we should disregard the teachings of the church and invest our treasurers here on Earth where thieves cannot steal because we will be given government security, free helicopter rides to the village and armoured chase cars, just to make it good. Thanks to your Godly teachings, we now know that God dislikes poverty in all its forms, and this is why he created the civil service to enable all His children who are employed there to enrich themselves and their villagers because, as we are taught in the Parable of the Talents, those who were given an opportunity to enrich themselves and did not do so, will even have the little they were given taken away from them.

We would also like to congratulate you, Mr President, for leading from the front by investing in land and other movable assets; like the cows in your new farm we saw you take photos with last week. This is the way to go in demystifying Biblical teachings that bear retrogressive investment culture. Because of you, hustlers do not need to go to church every Sunday to learn how they should conduct themselves when God gives them new money and prestigious status.

This is the word of the Lord.