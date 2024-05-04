Fake papers

The scourge of fake papers

A recent report from KNQA reveals that one in every three Kenyans holds fake academic documents.

Photo credit: file | Nation Media Group

By  Makau Mutua

SUNY Distinguished Professor

What you need to know:

  • For now, I ask we focus our minds on an explosive statement that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua recently made on live public television. 
  • With cameras rolling and President Ruto present in the flesh, Mr Gachagua said without equivocation that Kenya had thousands of academic fakers that had gained public employment unlawfully. The man from Mathira in Nyeri didn’t stop there.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM How State plans to recover ‘lost’ school days

  2. PREMIUM Interpol hunts Kenyan wanted in Nigeria

  3. PREMIUM Ex-county boss facing hard questions on use of Sh58m

    Francis Kimemia

  4. PREMIUM Intrigues behind pitched battle for land in Ndabibi

  5. PREMIUM Ruto makes U-turn on ending Uhuru Sh376bn rural roads programme