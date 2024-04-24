Cabinet approves new terms of service for agencies’ chiefs

The Cabinet has approved new guidelines on the terms and conditions of service for board members and staff of state corporations.

These guidelines, the Cabinet said, were in line with the recent directives given by President William Ruto on fiscal consolidation and management of state corporations.

“The new policy also aligns the determination of the terms and conditions of service in the agencies with the provisions of the Constitution and the relevant laws,” read a dispatch from State House sent to newsrooms last evening.

The Cabinet meeting chaired by President Ruto on Tuesday noted that the revised guidelines will provide salary bands and allowances for chief executives, board members, Vice-Chancellors, Chancellors and members of university councils.

In addition, Salaries and Remunerations Commission (SRC) and the State Corporations Advisory Committee will be key players in determining the terms and conditions for staff of State Corporations, explained the dispatch.

The guidelines also provide a new standard for the governance and ethical behaviour of board members and staff of state corporations.

In the same meeting, the Cabinet was briefed that fertiliser had been distributed in 42 counties, with uptake going up by 100 per cent. On suppliers of sub-standard fertiliser, President Ruto directed that tough measures be taken against "anyone who adulterates an important national programme."

Farmers who registered on the fertiliser online portal have hit 5.9 million compared with 2.3 million last year.

“So far, 2.9 million bags have been distributed to 538,061 farmers compared to 1.09 million bags to 270,000 farmers in April last year. The Cabinet also approved the terms of a negotiated settlement of the commercial contracts and financing agreements for Itare and Arror dams.

In the revised terms, Itare Dam will be completed, while the construction of Arror Dam will begin.

“The matters that the contractor, CMC de Ravenna, had taken for arbitration have since been withdrawn. Consequently, the government and CMC de Ravenna will enter into a court settlement,” reads the dispatch.