President Ruto revives Sh63bn Arror, Kimwarer dams projects
Construction of the controvery-riddled Arror and Kimwarer dams is set to restart after President William Ruto and his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella held talks in Nairobi.
"We have agreed on a framework to settle all court cases," President Ruto said on Tuesday.
The multi-billion-shillings Arror and Kimwarer dams projects in Elgeyo-Marakwet were cancelled by President Uhuru Kenyatta, in September 2019 after investigations revealed fraudulent deals.
In the dam fraud case, former National Treasury CS Henry Rotich, his Principal Secretary (PS) Kamau Thugge alongside four others were charged with conspiracy to defraud and abuse of office, which resulted in the loss of Sh63 billion in 2019.
The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had initially charged 24 individuals in relation to the scandal but has now terminated charges against 15 including Mr Thugge and former East Africa Community PS Susan Jemutai Koech, after they agreed to be prosecution witnesses.