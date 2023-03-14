President Ruto revives Sh63bn Arror, Kimwarer dams projects

Construction of the controvery-riddled Arror and Kimwarer dams is set to restart after President William Ruto and his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella held talks in Nairobi.

"We have agreed on a framework to settle all court cases," President Ruto said on Tuesday.

The multi-billion-shillings Arror and Kimwarer dams projects in Elgeyo-Marakwet were cancelled by President Uhuru Kenyatta, in September 2019 after investigations revealed fraudulent deals.

In the dam fraud case, former National Treasury CS Henry Rotich, his Principal Secretary (PS) Kamau Thugge alongside four others were charged with conspiracy to defraud and abuse of office, which resulted in the loss of Sh63 billion in 2019.