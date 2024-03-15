Jimmy Cherizier

A letter to Haiti’s Jimmy Cherizier, alias ‘Barbecue’, from Hustler Nation Police

Former police officer Jimmy "Barbecue" Cherizier, and leader of an alliance of armed groups, speaks to a news outlet on a mobile phone during a news conference, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, March 11, 2024. 

Photo credit: Reuters

By  Gabriel Oguda

Writer of topical issues

What you need to know:

  • We are coming to Haiti to do the Lord’s work as commanded of us in the holy scriptures, because we are the God chosen police, who derive their mandate from Benny Hinn Ministries.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Ng’eno: Lawyers need higher standards

    Scale of justice

  2. PREMIUM Muriithi: Decades of negative politics have coloured our eyes

    Vision 2030

  3. PREMIUM Inside story of Kelvin Kiptum's last 48 hours

    Kelvin Kiptum

  4. PREMIUM Salary review: Treasury’s shocker for civil servants

    njuguna