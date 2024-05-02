Out of character: A mellowed Atwoli at Labour Day celebrations

Cotu Secretary-General Francis Atwoli, a vocal advocate of workers' rights in the country for decades, was out of his element on Wednesday at the 59th Labour Day celebrations.

Some have suggested his speech could have well passed for a government apologist.

Perhaps he wasn't expecting the presidential duo.

Initially, President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua had not confirmed their attendance by the end of Tuesday as they were travelling around the country assessing the damage caused by the floods.

However, the DP arrived at the venue a few minutes before 10am, ahead of the presidential motorcade.

President Ruto was dressed in a purple Kaunda suit, a colour associated with Cotu, in honour of the day.

It was the second time the head of state and his deputy led the country in Labour Day celebrations since they were sworn in after the 2022 elections.

Central Organization of Trade Unions of Kenya (COTU) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli speaks at Uhuru Gardens during the Labour Day celebrations. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

In his speech, Atwoli was brief and to the point, explaining that he did not want to keep the Head of State waiting any longer as he had a busy schedule ahead of him.

Ongoing projects

He also endorsed almost all of the government's ongoing projects, including the housing project and the transition from the current National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF).

"Your Excellency, as COTU (K) we want to make it clear that we are in full support of you as you continue to deliberate and restructure our social health insurance and as we await the formal migration from the National Health Insurance Fund, NHIF to the new Social Health Insurance Authority, SHIA in the month of July, please count on our full support," Atwoli said.

He also thanked President Ruto for appointing him to the SHIA board.

On the housing project, Atwoli said that having been clearly briefed on the project, they are now well-informed and fully support it.

Decent housing

"As Kenyan workers, we support your government's determination to invest in accessible and decent housing and to ensure that there are decent standards of sanitation for all Kenyans."

The Cotu boss said the President's firm stance on taxes was welcome as some Kenyans had previously avoided paying taxes.

"The only problem in our country is that we were not used to paying taxes and when you said that everybody should pay taxes, it became a foreign issue in this country because a normal Kenyan wants to eat without working, wants to make money without earning and that is where the problem lies."

On the ongoing doctors' strike, Atwoli urged the government and the medics to negotiate and agree on working conditions for patients to be attended to.

Atwoli, known for his staunch solidarity with striking workers, seemed humble as he did not utter his trademark phrases.

Rewarding the workers

His appeal to the Head of State to consider rewarding the workers with a 22.5 per cent pay rise was also unsuccessful, as Ruto only promised 6 per cent, subject to the committee's approval.

During the day, the Deputy President caught many by surprise by not making any remarks, instead sticking to his role of inviting the President to the podium.

Nairobi residents braved the cold and rainy weather to attend the Labour Day celebrations, also graced by Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja and several Members of Parliament.