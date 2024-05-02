Happening Now: MPs debate Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi's impeachment Motion

James Karugu

Why Kenya's forgotten AG James Karugu was honoured by top US university

Former AG James Karugu at his Kiambu home in 2018.

Photo credit: Diana Ngila | Nation Media Group

By  John Kamau

What you need to know:

  • Karugu joined BGSU in 1958 when racial segregation was still in place in the US.
  • Karugu became part of a trailblazer generation that sought education in the US and whose success inspired many other students to follow suit.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM After tragedy, volunteers pour into Mai Mahiu

  2. PREMIUM New Budget slashed by Sh267bn on revenue dip

    Njuguna Ndung'u

  3. PREMIUM More than 130 parastatals to be scrapped Here's why

    Njuguna Ndung’u.

  4. PREMIUM Why Gathungu will conduct forensic audit on eCitizen

    Nancy Gathungu