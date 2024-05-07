Money

I live paycheck-to-paycheck. How do I raise Sh1 million to complete my retirement home?

I would like to complete a house and be ready for retirement by the time I hit 55. I am turning 50 in June. How do I realise this dream?


Photo credit: Shutterstock
Simon Mburu

By  Simon Mburu

What you need to know:

  • I am currently building a house in my rural home where I plan to relocate to in my retirement.
  • The house needs about Sh1 million to complete.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Judge frees man who defiled girl, 15, because 'she looked like an adult'

  2. PREMIUM Government cuts budget for free learning, adds for TVETs

    Pupils at Mboto Sunrise Primary School work on their competency-based curriculum assignment under a tree

  3. PREMIUM Unable to conceive? Trying to have sex for a year before seeking help

    Healthmatters

  4. PREMIUM Why I&M Bank wants court to dismiss secret recordings in fight with client