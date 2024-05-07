Healthmatters

Unable to conceive? Trying to have sex for a year before seeking help

“When I failed to conceive on the first, second, third and even fourth month, I got anxious and I began to believe that there was a problem with me,” Lucy recounts.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Joachim Osur

What you need to know:

  • Nine months after the wedding Lucy was anxious that there were no signs of a baby. The pressure from relatives was up.
  • In taking her medical history, I found no health problems that could have caused infertility.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Judge frees man who defiled girl, 15, because 'she looked like an adult'

  2. PREMIUM Government cuts budget for free learning, adds for TVETs

    Pupils at Mboto Sunrise Primary School work on their competency-based curriculum assignment under a tree

  3. PREMIUM I live paycheck-to-paycheck. How do I raise Sh1 million to complete my retirement home?

    Money

  4. PREMIUM Why I&M Bank wants court to dismiss secret recordings in fight with client