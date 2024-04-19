William Ruto

Civil servants should rest easy knowing there will be no certificates in heaven

President William Ruto signs the Finance Bill, 2023 to law at State House, Nairobi on June 26, 2023. 

Photo credit: File I Nation Media Group

By  Gabriel Oguda

Writer of topical issues

What you need to know:

  • It is in the view of Kenyan hustlers that these individuals should instead be singled out for presidential awards during the next public holiday.
  • It is in our nation’s interest to protect the few remaining role models to our young people who have demonstrated commitment in proving the value of working smart instead of working hard.
  • It is in the interest of the nation that we protect those who successfully breezed through the grilling and emerged without breaking a sweat.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Muriithi: The human side of own source revenue growth

    Times Towe

  2. PREMIUM Ng’eno: A profile of grace and excellence

    Chief of Defence Forces, General Francis Omondi Ogolla

  3. PREMIUM Captain Litali: A life cut short, dreams shattered

    Devastated Dickson Litali and his wife Everline Litali hold portraits of their son Captain Hillary Litali

  4. PREMIUM The empty JSS promise: Where are the 16,000 classrooms?

    Ms Pauline Bwire teaches Junior Secondary School students at Kapsoya Primary School in Eldoret town