Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki

Kindiki should deploy police in hospitals to protect patients from death, diseases

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Gabriel Oguda

Writer of topical issues

What you need to know:

  • Instead of deploying the police on the streets to fight with doctors, you should ask for funds to establish the Kenya Police Evangelical Ministry.
  • Teargas cans can be resold to traditional liquor brewers to repurpose them into containers for drinking safe Muratina.
  • On behalf of all the hustlers, we are in your corner and do not remove the boot from those in Afya House who may want you to lose your job.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Aboud Rogo's legacy of radicalisation beyond the grave

    Aboud Rogo

  2. PREMIUM MPs probe 5 loans firms in stolen motorbikes mystery

    Boda Boda

  3. PREMIUM Why Natembeya’s Tawe movement is giving Wetang’ula sleepless nights

    Trans Nzoia County Governor George Natembeya

  4. PREMIUM What to do when your woman has an office boyfriend

    Office Boyfriend

  5. PREMIUM Revered forest in Laikipia turned bandits’ paradise

    Maasai elders from Laikipia head to Mukogodo forest