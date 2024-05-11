Tough Term Two as ministry gives fresh safety directives to school heads

The government and education stakeholders have assured parents and learners of their safety as schools reopen for the second term on Monday amid the raging floods in several parts of the country.

This comes as the Ministry of Education makes plans to recover the two weeks lost due to the floods in the longest term in the education calendar.

“We have agreed to put in all the strategies possible to recover on the time lost. I know our teachers are resilient. We shall ensure we recover the two weeks by the time our children are sitting for assessments and examinations at the end of the year,” Basic Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang (right) said.

Dr Kipsang said teachers would cover the syllabus and content in the time allocated.

Also Read: Why floods death toll is just one part of true cost of disaster

He, however, acknowledged that there are challenges some learning institutions, including sanitation facilities destroyed by floodwaters.

“We are working with MPs through the National Government-Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) to repair the facilities to the level that is conducive for learning,” Dr Kipsang added.

The PS also urged teachers not to put conditions on children as they return to school, saying many have lost their uniforms, and instructional materials including books during the calamity.

Also Read: Address all safety fears before schools reopen

“Let us be understanding so that the children can settle down fast. Be humane as you receive the children when they return to school. We will ensure teaching and learning are smooth,” he said.

“We want to ensure schools are ready for the children on Monday.”

Kenya Primary Schools Headteachers Association Deputy Chairman, Fuad Ali, said learning institutions are ready to receive the children.

“We are prepared. We have conducted assessments in schools according to the Ministry of Education circular and given back feedback. Most schools have given feedback after meeting parents and board members,” Mr Ali said.

He added that some parents visited schools in advance, and conducted assessment alongside headteachers and ministry officials to confirm that the institutions are safe for learners before Monday.

He said most schools in the Coast are safe for learners but added that many in upcountry have challenges.

Mr Ali assured parents and learners that schools are safe for reopening.

“We are sorry for what happened during the floods. Let us all pray for our country. Parents must take precautions to ensure learners reach school safely. You should be involved in ensuring the safety of your children as they go to school,” he added.