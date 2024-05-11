Tough Term Two as ministry gives fresh safety directives to school heads

Students go home on April 29, 2024.

Photo credit: Fille | Nation Media Group

By  Winnie Atieno

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Dr Kipsang said teachers would cover the syllabus and content in the time allocated.
  • He, however, acknowledged that there are challenges some learning institutions, including sanitation facilities destroyed by floodwaters.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Airtime, mobile money transfer charges to rise in proposed new taxes

    Safaricom

  2. PREMIUM Vodka, whisky prices to go up on higher levies

  3. PREMIUM Tax exempt pension savings to rise to Sh30,000 per month

    Pension savings

  4. PREMIUM Motorcycles to cost more on 10 percent excise tax