Address all safety fears before schools reopen

Schools are to reopen on Monday, May 13, for the second term but the question on many people’s minds is about the safety of the learners and their teachers and support staff.

Quite reassuring, though, is the Meteorological Department’s confirmation that the heavy rains and floods that have been ravaging the country are subsiding.

It is based on this assurance that President William Ruto, who had announced the indefinite postponement of the reopening of schools until the situation improves, gave the green light for it.

There is, therefore, only a weekend for the school managers to make preparations for learning to resume.

However, safety fears persist. First, many students who have to travel to their schools far from their homes will have to contend with transportation challenges due to the widespread destruction of roads. Public transport may also be inadequate with some public service vehicle owners cautious about deploying their buses and matatus in treacherous weather.

Many of the learners will be returning to schools that are flooded, with vital structures such as classrooms, dormitories and toilets destroyed. Public health authorities have raised the alarm over a cholera epidemic, with 34 cases confirmed. Besides, some schools have been turned into camps for people displaced by the floods. It won’t be possible to quickly relocate them so that learning can resume in those schools.

With the death toll at almost 260, the rush to reopen schools may not be prudent. Many schools are uninhabitable and pose a health and safety hazard. However, the President has given an assurance that the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) will cater for repairs. But that might be hampered by insufficient time for the work.

Almost 300,000 people have been displaced, which is a huge challenge. Kenya Red Cross and other relief organisations have done a commendable job of supplying food and medicines to the temporary camps. It is a massive undertaking.

The authorities must tread carefully on school reopening. The cost of endangering the students’ lives by so doing is obviously higher than suspending the plan until it is safe to do so.