Weatherman warns of heavy rainfall, strong winds

Kenya Meteorological Department (Met) has warned of heavy rainfall through Wednesday.

In their latest forecast, Kenya Met warned of heavy rainfall, strong winds and large waves in most parts of the country. Consequently, Kenyans are urged to remain on high alert due to flash floods and increased water levels in water bodies.

In the advisory, rainfall of more than 30 millimetres is expected in 24 hours over several parts of the country including; the Lake Victoria Basin, Rift Valley, Highlands West and East of the Rift Valley including Nairobi area.

“The heavy rainfall is predicted to intensify to more than 40mm in 24 hours over the Rift Valley, Highlands West and East of the Rift Valley including Nairobi area, Lake Victoria Basin and off the coast on May 20-21, 2024,” reads the statement issued by the Director of the Meteorological Service, Dr David Gikungu.

“It is likely to decrease in intensity on Wednesday but will intensify along the coast and continue until Friday.”

The counties expected to be affected include; Kisumu, Homabay, Siaya, Migori, Busia, Kisii, Nyamira and Nandi.

The others are Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, Narok, Baringo, Nakuru, Trans-Nzoia and Uasin-Gishu.

Others are, Elgeyo-Marakwet, West-Pokot, Turkana, Samburu, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Nairobi, Machakos, Kajiado, Mombasa, Tana-River, Kilifi, Lamu, and Kwale.

The Weatherman is urging the public in the areas mentioned to be on the lookout for potential floods, flash floods and poor visibility.

“Residents are advised to avoid driving through, or walking in moving water or open fields and to avoid taking shelter under trees or near metallic window grills so as to minimize exposure to lightning strikes,” he said.

“People in landslide-prone areas especially over hilly areas should be vigilant. Strong winds may blow off roofs, uproot trees and cause structural damage. Large waves may affect marine activities,” warned KMD.

