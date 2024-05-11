Pension savings

Tax exempt pension savings to rise to Sh30,000 per month

Sunset years for those leaving public service bleak as amount of money yet to be remitted grows daily.

By  Patrick Alushula

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

  • For those tapping into pension before turning 50, the first Sh600,000 is for free while Sh466,704 is taxed at between 10 percent and 25 percent, leaving the balance to be taxed at 30 percent.
  • The Treasury was proposing an exempt-exempt-exempt structure for pension. This would have meant that contributions towards pension, investment income generated from pension contributions and withdrawals by the contributors are all exempted from tax.

