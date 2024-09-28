Where is our son? Mumias family demands answers after 14-year-old vanishes from school

A family in Mumias West sub-county has been agonising for days following the mysterious disappearance of their 14-year-old relative from school two weeks ago.

David Imbuka Makokha is a boarding student at Eshikalame Mixed Secondary School.

He had left home after the national teachers' strike and reported to school on September 5, 2024.

Martin Andati Kubende of Emukowa village, the boy's grandfather, said he had received reports from other students that his grandson was not at school on September 15.

"They told me that Imbuka was found to be missing in the school on September 14 at 8pm. How he left the school is a puzzle to us," said Mr Andati.

The disappearance of the Form One student has led to a conflict between his family and the school management.

Mr Andati claims that since his grandson is enrolled as a boarding student, so the school should know where he is and produce him.

"The boy went missing while in school. We are desperate to know his whereabouts. The school needs to tell us why he is not in school yet he reported back after the August holidays that was extended due to the teachers’ strike," he said.

Mr Samuel Namasaka, the school principal, said the boy was sent home to bring a parent after a case of poor performance in class.

He said several students who had failed to attain a pass mark set by the school were asked to bring their parents to help the teachers understand the challenges facing the learners back home.

"All the other students are back in school, except Imbuka. We did not even see his parents responding to our call. We can't tell where he went to because we don't know his family background," said Mr Namasaka.

But Mr Andati refuted the teacher's explanation and asked how it was that his grandson was reported missing from school at 8pm.

When the media visited the school, the administration could not produce a copy of the excuse note issued to Imbuka after he was sent to fetch his parents, as the principal had alluded to.

"Is Imbuka alive? Where could he be living and why didn’t he come home when he left the school? What happened in the school that made him disappear in a mysterious way?" posed Mr Andati.

The family, however, expressed hope that the boy would return home or to school safe and sound.

"I'm hopeful that my grandson will appear alive and unharmed. I have been having sleepless nights since he went missing. I am praying to God that one day I find him alive," Mr Andati told the Nation.

He said the boy's disappearance has destabilised the family as they cannot concentrate on their normal daily activities.

“We have been struggling since the boy went missing. Sometimes we are forced to spend the whole day looking for him,” he added.

Efforts to trace him through other relatives and friends have been unsuccessful, he added.

The family is now appealing to members of the public who may know of Imbuka's whereabouts to contact the nearest police station.