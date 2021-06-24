Mt Kenya rebellion hits top gear with MPs flooding Ruto's camp

William Ruto and Gathoni Wamuchomba

Kiambu Woman Representative Gathoni Wamuchomba and Deputy President William Ruto at his Karen office in Nairobi on June 23, 2012. Several other lawmakers visited the DP. 

Photo credit: DPPS
logo (11)

By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kiambu Woman Representative Wamuchomba and Githunguri MP Kago say scales have fallen from their eyes.
  • Fleeing lawmakers claim many will follow them to Tangatanga in coming months.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is increasingly being deserted by his allies in Mt Kenya, complicating his succession game plan.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Egyptian women fight to protect fragile rights

  2. Covid-19 hits Ugandan parliament hard

  3. DP Ruto nets Uhuru's key foot soldiers

  4. PRIME Why lawyers are pushing for return to manual land transfers

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.