Uhuru Rift tour to counter Ruto wave, showcase projects 

By  Onyango K'Onyango

What you need to know:

  • The Rift Valley leg of the tour will see the President visit Trans-Nzoia, Uasin Gishu and Nakuru counties.
  • The president's planned being interpreted as tailored to tame his deputy William Ruto's popularity across the country.

President Uhuru Kenyatta will next month visit his politically estranged deputy William Ruto’s Rift Valley backyard in a whirlwind inspection tour of government projects across the country. 

