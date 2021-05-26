Nyanza leaders forge united front to receive Uhuru’s bag of goodies 

Excitement has gripped Nyanza region with the planned launch of multi-billion projects implemented in the last three years following President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga’s truce.

Today, all Nyanza MPs are expected to meet in Nairobi to resolve their differences and forge a united position.

The infrastructure projects, which will be commissioned by President Kenyatta to coincide with his visit to Kisumu during this year’s Madaraka Day celebrations, are expected to improve the economic fortunes of the entire lake region.

These include the refurbished Kisumu Port, the 216km railway line from Nakuru, the Kisumu Oil jetty and the economic zone, which are expected to spur investments and create jobs.

The President will unveil a new ship at the port’s dry dock.

Restoration of lake transport among the three East African countries is expected to revive the lost glory of some of the ancient towns along the lake and breathe new life into the region’s blue economy.

In Homa Bay County, for instance, towns like Kendu Bay, Homa Bay Town and Mbita, which were once major business hubs connecting Nyanza, are expected to thrive again as feeder ports come alive.

Revival of Kisumu Port

The commissioning of the projects is a climax of the President’s numerous unofficial visits in the past two years to inspect progress.

The government pumped Sh3 billion to revive Kisumu Port and Sh2 billion for the Kisumu Oil jetty. The refurbishment of the Nakuru to Kisumu railway line cost taxpayers Sh3. 7 billion complete with the new Kisumu passenger terminal.

Leaders who spoke to Nation confirmed that they had received invitations to the meeting to be held at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation offices at Upper Hill.

“Colleagues, this consultation is crucial ahead of the president’s visit to Kisumu,” part of the text invitation read.

On Monday, Mr Odinga met ODM leaders and MCAs from Kisumu and thereafter went to inspect some of the projects.

Concern over the unity of the region’s leaders arose during the meeting chaired by Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o that involved the ODM County Coordinating Committee and Kisumu MCAs at a Kisumu hotel.

Among others, the fallout around BBI had threatened to split the ODM party.