DP William Ruto rubbishes plan to form party in West Pokot

DP William Ruto West Pokot

Deputy President William Ruto addresses members of the public at Makutano Township in West Pokot County on June 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Oscar Kakai

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Prof Lonyangapuo is said to be making plans for the new outfit, backed by Pokot South MP David Pkosing.

Deputy President William Ruto has rubbished a plan by a section of West Pokot leaders, led by Governor John Lonyangapuo, to form their own party to field candidates from the region.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Coast region students benefit from Sh4m Shofco scholarships

  2. Liberia reimposes anti-Covid rules as cases spike

  3. Will Covid-19 limit India’s ventures into Africa?

  4. Museveni: Uganda-made Covid vaccine will be ready soon

  5. Kenya's Covid cases exceed 179,000 as death toll hits 3,456

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.