Postponing 2022 polls is illegal, William Ruto tells BBI proponents

William Ruto

Deputy President Dr. William Ruto.
 

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Silas Apollo

Deputy President William Ruto has warned against plans by the proponents of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) process to postpone next year’s General Election to allow for changes in the Constitution. The deputy president has said that such a move will be a recipe for chaos.

