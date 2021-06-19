President Uhuru Kenyatta
President Kenyatta to confront ‘hustler’ wave in Mt Kenya

By  Mwangi Muiruri

  • Discontent is growing in the region that the President is visiting and dishing out goodies in areas of the country that opposed his 2013 and 2017 presidential bids.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, smarting from the inroads his deputy William Ruto is making in Mt Kenya politics, is discreetly planning a counterattack that will be rolled out in August.

