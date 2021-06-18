William Ruto
File | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

DP William Ruto search for running mate focuses on Central, Coast

WhatsApp Image 2020-09-22 at 13.20.40

By  Onyango K'Onyango

What you need to know:

  • To be president, one must garner at least 50 per cent of the voters, plus one, as well as 25 per cent of total votes in at least 24 counties.
  • This makes the presidential race a tall order for any contestant and the choice of running mate a crucial part of the campaigns.



 

Deputy President William Ruto’s search for a running mate in his 2022 State House bid is narrowing down to Mt Kenya and Coast regions following revelations by his western Kenya backers that they will settle for Cabinet posts and the implementation of an agreed economic agenda, instead.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kirubi was behind my alliance with Sonko, Igathe reveals

  2. Raila: How Kirubi convinced me to meet Kibaki

  3. Pay row: Civil servants threaten to down tools

  4. Wetangula: How my call to Meles Zenawi helped Kirubi in Ethiopia

  5. Musyoka: Kirubi made me Kenya's vice president

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.