William Ruto's brother takes 'hustler' movement to Raila's Kisumu turf

Deputy President William Ruto has launched a charm offensive in ODM leader Raila Odinga's backyard in the Nyanza region.

The DP's brother, Mr David Ruto, Saturday launched the 'hustler' movement in Kisumu, a campaign mantra for Dr Ruto, as he seeks to make his first stab at the presidency in the 2022 General Election.

The DP’s brother and his wife, Carol Kitur, who were hosted by the DP's allies George Ayugi and Victor Ayugi conducted a fundraiser in aid of Nyamasaria bod aboda operators in Kisumu County.

Mr Ruto said the 'hustler' nation is unstoppable, has taken shape and will be felt in all parts of the country.

"We are speaking the ‘hustler’s’ language, which entails involvement of all Kenyans regardless of their tribes and regions. That is why we are in Kisumu. We will continue crisscrossing the country to uplift the living standards of our people," he said.

Deputy President William Ruto's brother, David Ruto, conducts a fundraiser in aid of Nyamasaria boda boda operators at Dubai Complex Hotel in Kisumu on February 20, 2021. Photo credit: Justus Ochieng | Nation Media Group

Mr Ruto added that they will leave no stone unturned in selling the DP's agenda and cautioned those who have labeled some regions as their" bedrooms" that they are in for a rude shock.

"We are going to rock every corner of those areas. Kenyans are now enlightened enough to identify with leaders who are keen on their interests," the DP's brother said.

The group also traveled to Mr Odinga's home town of Bondo in Siaya County and visited children’s homes. It was expected to visit schools in Kisumu on Sunday.

UDA offices

The DP has been trying to make inroads in Nyanza, a region that has historically voted for the Odinga family, through fundraisers targeting churches and now, the youth.

In 2019, his son Nick Ruto visited Rarieda Constituency and presided over a funds drive at Ngamasore Catholic Church.

Deputy President William Ruto's brother, David Ruto, addresses Nyamasaria boda boda operators during a fundraiser at Dubai Complex Hotel in Kisumu on February 20, 2021. Photo credit: Justus Ochieng | Nation Media Group

On Sunday, Mr Ayugi, who accompanied the DP's brother to Kisumu, said plans were underway to open a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party office in Kisumu and other parts of Nyanza.

"We are going to launch UDA offices in this region and conduct a massive membership recruitment drive so that we can support the course of the Deputy President in 2022," said Mr Ayugi.

Mr Victor Ayugi, a former Jubilee youth official, said they are keen on enrolling the youth into their fold “as they have been ignored".

"This is why the DP is keen on improving their living standards and ensuring every ‘hustler’ matters," he said.