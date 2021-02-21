DP Ruto allies in Ukambani dump his candidate for Kalonzo Musyoka's

Ruto and Kalonzo

Deputy President William Ruto chats with former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre during the official closing ceremony of the 9th African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) Summit.

Photo credit: DPPS

By  Pius Maundu

Four of Deputy President William Ruto's allies have abandoned the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate for the Machakos senator by-election, signaling what analysts say is the thinning of his support base in the region.

