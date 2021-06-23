Confusion over DP Ruto’s planned tour of Nyanza

Deputy President William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto. Confusion surrounds his planned tour to ODM leader Raila Odinga's Nyanza backyard amid contradictory information from his surrogates.

Photo credit: DPPS

By  Rushdie Oudia

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Confusion surrounds Deputy President William Ruto’s planned tour to ODM leader Raila Odinga's Nyanza backyard amid contradictory information from his surrogates.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Safari Rally: Nairobi traffic to be disrupted tomorrow

  2. DCI arrests six over Southern Bypass robberies

  3. Why counties' spending on Covid-19 remains murky

  4. PRIME Poor hygiene a ticking time bomb in Rift Valley towns

  5. MP calls for crack down on beggars for hire syndicate

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.