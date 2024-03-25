Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki

Macharia Gaitho: Prof Kindiki, focus on real challenges

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Macharia Gaitho

Former Managing Editor, Special Projects

Daily Nation

What you need to know:

  • It has been clear for a while now that the Interior CS is overwhelmed by the enormity of the national security docket.
  • His premature declaration of victory in the north rift after deployment of the military has turned out to have been a hollow boast.

